    Manipur unrest: 21 MPs of INDIA bloc leave for violence-hit state; check details

    During the monsoon session, the Opposition alliance protested in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    A delegation of 21 Members of Parliament from 16 parties on Saturday (July 29) boarded a flight to visit clashes-hit Manipur in a bid to have an "on-the-spot assessment" of the ground situation. These MPs are from the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

    Speaking to reporters about the visit to Manipur, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We are going there not to raise political issues but to understand the pain of the people of Manipur. We have been appealing to the government to find a solution to the sensitive situation which has emerged in Manipur."

    "It is not a law and order situation but there is communal violence there. It is also affecting its neighbouring states. The government has not fulfilled its responsibility. We are going to assess the real situation on the ground in Manipur," Chowdhury said.

    During the monsoon session, the Opposition alliance protested in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demand for a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The Opposition parties are upset that why the Prime Minister has remained silent on this issue which turned extremely bitter and violent in May this year. More than hundreds of people have died in the tiny northeastern state and thousands of people have been displaced.

    The clashes broke out in Manipur after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and many have been injured in the violence.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
