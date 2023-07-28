Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Date for no-confidence motion debate to be decided on July 31

    PM Modi will be present in the Parliament when the debate on a no-confidence motion against his government moved by the Opposition parties will start next week. The date of the discussion is to be decided on Monday.

    Date for no-confidence motion debate to be decided on July 31
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    The discussion over a no-confidence vote brought by the Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration would begin in Parliament next week. The date for a debate on the motion will be decided on Monday, July 31.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who must reply to the discussion, is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 1. So, on Wednesday (August 2) and Thursday (August 3), the no-confidence motion may be considered, replied, and decided. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will continue till August 11 and the government has a long list of bills it needs to push through.

    Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government was confident it had numbers to sail through a no-confidence vote, should it happen. The Union Minister stated, "They (Opposition) do not take part in discussions and neither cooperate in ensuring the passage of Bills in Parliament," speaking to media on Friday before the seventh day of the present Monsoon Session of Parliament. They suddenly launched a motion of no confidence, despite the fact that we were prepared to accept any constructive criticism from them. As and when necessary, we will address the motion of no confidence. We are not very concerned since we have enough votes to withstand the vote of no confidence."

    He also said there is no better floor than Parliament to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur. In the 543-member Lok Sabha, five seats are vacant, bringing down the majority mark to 270. 

    The motion, on behalf of the Opposition alliance, was tabled earlier by Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi.  The BJP has 301 seats, including that of the Speaker, which vaults over the majority mark. 

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 6:13 PM IST
