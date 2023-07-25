Manipur sexual assault case: DCW chief Swati Maliwal's emotional meet with families of victims | WATCH

In the video, Maliwal could be seen comforting and hugging a woman from the victim's family, highlighting the emotional toll the incident had taken on them. She raised a pertinent question, questioning the absence of any official visits, including those of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, to meet the victims and their families.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, on Tuesday (July 25) extended her support to the families of the two women who were subjected to a horrific incident in Manipur on May 4, as seen in the viral video last week. Maliwal met with the victims' families and shared a heartrending interaction. She expressed her deep concern for the victims and mentioned that their tears had a profound impact on her.

In the video, Maliwal could be seen comforting and hugging a woman from the victim's family, highlighting the emotional toll the incident had taken on them. She raised a pertinent question, questioning the absence of any official visits, including those of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, to meet the victims and their families.

Monsoon session: INDIA alliance planning to bring no-confidence motion against NDA govt

Maliwal's visit and show of support shed light on the need for compassionate responses and immediate action in such sensitive cases. Her efforts bring attention to the victims' plight and the importance of providing them with the necessary support and justice they deserve.

In a tweet, the DCW chief said, "I met the families of the two daughters of Manipur who were brutalised. A girl's husband protected the borders of the country while being a soldier. He told me that till now no one has come to meet him, I am the first one to reach him."

"Met the mother of the other girl as well. When I can reach here without security then why hasn't the CM or the rest of the administration come till now?" she added.

Following her meeting with the victims' families, the DCW chief visited the relief camp at Moirang and expressed concern about the challenging living conditions faced by the residents, including women and children.

Delhi court acquits ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in 2012 airhostess Geetika Sharma suicide case

Maliwal arrived in Manipur with a clear intent to offer assistance rather than engage in politics. She emphasized that her visit aimed to support the people amidst the ethnic strife in the state. Additionally, Maliwal shared her plan to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, urging them to visit the state and personally assess the extent of people's suffering.

By calling for higher authorities' attention to the plight of the affected communities, Maliwal's efforts highlight the need for immediate action and support for those enduring difficult circumstances in the state. Her non-political approach and dedication to advocating for the welfare of the people demonstrate a commitment to providing relief and ensuring that the concerns of the affected individuals are addressed at the highest levels.