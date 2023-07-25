Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur sexual assault case: DCW chief Swati Maliwal's emotional meet with families of victims | WATCH

    In the video, Maliwal could be seen comforting and hugging a woman from the victim's family, highlighting the emotional toll the incident had taken on them. She raised a pertinent question, questioning the absence of any official visits, including those of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, to meet the victims and their families.

    Manipur sexual assault case: DCW chief Swati Maliwal's emotional meet with families of victims WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, Swati Maliwal, on Tuesday (July 25) extended her support to the families of the two women who were subjected to a horrific incident in Manipur on May 4, as seen in the viral video last week. Maliwal met with the victims' families and shared a heartrending interaction. She expressed her deep concern for the victims and mentioned that their tears had a profound impact on her.

    In the video, Maliwal could be seen comforting and hugging a woman from the victim's family, highlighting the emotional toll the incident had taken on them. She raised a pertinent question, questioning the absence of any official visits, including those of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, to meet the victims and their families.

    Monsoon session: INDIA alliance planning to bring no-confidence motion against NDA govt

    Maliwal's visit and show of support shed light on the need for compassionate responses and immediate action in such sensitive cases. Her efforts bring attention to the victims' plight and the importance of providing them with the necessary support and justice they deserve.

    In a tweet, the DCW chief said, "I met the families of the two daughters of Manipur who were brutalised. A girl's husband protected the borders of the country while being a soldier. He told me that till now no one has come to meet him, I am the first one to reach him."

    "Met the mother of the other girl as well. When I can reach here without security then why hasn't the CM or the rest of the administration come till now?" she added.

    Following her meeting with the victims' families, the DCW chief visited the relief camp at Moirang and expressed concern about the challenging living conditions faced by the residents, including women and children.

    Delhi court acquits ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda in 2012 airhostess Geetika Sharma suicide case

    Maliwal arrived in Manipur with a clear intent to offer assistance rather than engage in politics. She emphasized that her visit aimed to support the people amidst the ethnic strife in the state. Additionally, Maliwal shared her plan to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, urging them to visit the state and personally assess the extent of people's suffering.

    By calling for higher authorities' attention to the plight of the affected communities, Maliwal's efforts highlight the need for immediate action and support for those enduring difficult circumstances in the state. Her non-political approach and dedication to advocating for the welfare of the people demonstrate a commitment to providing relief and ensuring that the concerns of the affected individuals are addressed at the highest levels.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details AJR

    Kolkata police nabs crorepati thief wanted in 1,200 burglaries across 14 states; check details

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 vkp

    Two and three-wheelers banned on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details AJR

    IRCTC ticket bookings hit by technical glitch: Site, app down for maintenance; check details

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon