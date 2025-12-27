Manipur Police seized a large quantity of liquor and arrested three active KCP (Taibanganba) militants from a relief camp. Cops also arrested a drug peddler with 102 grams of heroin, and intensified security across the state during Christmas.

Amid the festivities of Christmas, Manipur Police carried out multiple operations across the state, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of liquor, the arrest of three active militants of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba), and the apprehension of a drug peddler with heroin, officials said.

Multiple Arrests and Seizures Across Manipur

According to an official release, in a December 25 operation, police seized a substantial consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and locally brewed DIC liquor from the Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching Police Station in Kakching district. The seizure included various brands of liquor and beer, along with 16 litres of DIC liquor.

On the same day, security forces arrested three active cadres of KCP (Taibanganba) who were temporarily residing at the Langol Game Village Relief Camp. The arrests were made from Langol Game Village Zone-II under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district. The arrested militants were identified as Amom Somendro Singh alias Kangleibung (32), RK Bishworjit Singh alias Boinao (38), and Ningthoujam Santosh Singh (30). Two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession, the release stated.

In another major development, Manipur Police arrested Singamayum Mohammad (28) from the vicinity of Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou under Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district. Police recovered 102 grams of heroin No. 4, a mobile phone with a SIM card, and a two-wheeler scooter from him.

Security Measures Heightened

As part of intensified security measures, a total of 114 nakas and checkpoints were set up across hill and valley districts, though no detentions were reported during checks. Authorities also ensured the smooth movement of 302 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37, with security convoys provided in sensitive stretches.

Police Assure Normalcy, Appeal to Public

According to a press release issued by Manipur Police, the overall law and order situation in the state remained normal during December 25 and 26. Police appealed to the public not to believe rumours or fake content circulating on social media and urged citizens to verify information through the Central Control Room. The public was also again asked to voluntarily surrender looted arms, ammunition and explosives to security forces. (ANI)