The Manipur government held a wreath-laying ceremony to pay solemn tribute to two Assam Rifles personnel killed in an ambush in Ukhrul district. CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh and other senior officials paid their final respects to the fallen jawans.

The Manipur government on Wednesday paid solemn tributes to two personnel of the 40th Battalion of the Assam Rifles who were killed in an ambush by unknown armed miscreants in Ukhrul district earlier this week.

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The wreath-laying ceremony was held at Imphal International Airport, where Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, ADGP L Dorjee, IGAR (South) Major General Gaurav Sharma, IGP CRPF Rajendra Narayan Dash, and senior civil, police and military officials paid their final respects to the fallen soldiers. The Assam Rifles organised the ceremony to honour the two jawans who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while serving the nation in Ukhrul district. Rain during the ceremony added to the sombre atmosphere as officials and personnel gathered to bid farewell to the soldiers.

CM Condemns Attack

Earlier, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the ambush and said the government would not remain silent. He asserted that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the attack, adding that the slain soldiers had laid down their lives while working to restore peace and normalcy and assist in maintaining law and order in the state. Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, ADGP L Dorjee, IGAR (South) Major General Gaurav Sharma, IGP CRPF Rajendra Narayan Dash, along with senior civil, police, and military officials, paid floral tributes and offered their final respects to the fallen soldiers.

Police Detail Ambush Timeline

Speaking on the incident, Ukhrul Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Marchang W said the ambush took place on July 6 at around 1.40 pm when a convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles was returning to its base in Shangshak. "An ambush attack took place upon the 40 Assam Rifles convoy on July 6, at approximately 1.40 pm... while they were travelling to their base in Shangshak... Unfortunately, 2 of them suffered fatal injuries and they died on the spot: Warrant Officer Balwan Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh... Following the incident, SP, additional SP and I reached the spot immediately and cordoned off the area. A search operation was conducted jointly with the Assam Rifles from Ukhrul and Shangshak, but we could not find any accused involved in the crime," he said.

On Monday, two Assam Rifles personnel were killed in an ambush in Ukhrul, Manipur, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla said. The Manipur Governor condemned the violence and mourned the loss of the two personnel in the ethnic violence torn state. (ANI)

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