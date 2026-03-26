In Churachandpur, an Army vehicle was hit by a two-wheeler with two allegedly intoxicated individuals who sustained minor injuries. The Army provided medical aid but stated certain elements later tried to incite unrest, damaging public property.

Accident Details and Aftermath

The security forces in Manipur informed about a road accident involving a Mine Protected Vehicle and a two-wheeler along the Churachandpur-Kangvai axis, a press release said on Thursday. The incident involving a Mine Protected Vehicle (Cassipir) of security forces occurred on March 25, Wednesday evening, along the Churachandpur-Kangvai axis.

According to a press release, a two-wheeler, allegedly being driven in an inebriated state with a pillion rider also under the influence of alcohol, collided with the security forces vehicle, which was moving in accordance with established traffic norms and maintaining due caution. The individuals on the two-wheeler sustained only minor injuries, limited to a superficial laceration. They were immediately evacuated by Army personnel to the District Hospital, Churachandpur, where medical examination confirmed the absence of any serious injury. It also confirmed that the individuals were intoxicated, the release said.

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Army Alleges Incitement, Urges Restraint

The authorities stated that despite the prompt and responsible response by the security forces, certain elements have attempted to incite unrest, leading to damage to CAPF vehicles, public property and disruption of normal life. The Indian Army remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, restraint, and civil cooperation. The facts of the incident are being transparently communicated, and any misinformation or attempts to distort the situation are strongly discouraged. All sections of society are urged to exercise restraint, uphold peace, and allow due process to prevail, the Indian Army stated in a press release.

Recent Tensions in the Region

Earlier, security forces were deployed outside the residence of Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet on Monday after attempts were made by groups of people to storm his residence here. The move came after a mob consisting mainly of local youths allegedly attempted to storm his residence. However, the crowd was dispersed with the help of security forces.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh held a meeting with leaders of the Kuki-Zo Council in Guwahati, marking the first engagement between the state government between the state government and the council since the outbreak of ethnic violence in 2023. (ANI)