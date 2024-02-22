Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: Manipur High Court modifies 2023 order on Meiteis In Scheduled Tribe List

    The Manipur High Court has reversed its decision granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community, amid ongoing turmoil. The move follows opposition from the Kuki community, sparking violence and drawing criticism. Over 200 lives have been lost, with the court rescinding its directive believed to have fueled ethnic unrest.

    Manipur High Court modifies 2023 order on Meiteis In Scheduled Tribe List
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    Amidst all the ongoing turmoil situation in Manipur, the High Court has amended its previous decision granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. This reversal comes after last year's directive by the Manipur High Court, which had mandated the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, sparking a wave of violence in the region that continues unabated.

    The violence in Manipur has led to a tragic loss of lives, with many succumbing to the unrest, while thousands have been displaced due to the escalating conflict. Last May, Manipur witnessed a surge in caste-related violence, further exacerbating tensions within the region.

    'Don't compare to Manipur': SC rejects PIL seeking court-monitored probe into violence in WB's Sandeshkhali

    The court's decision to revoke the previous order granting ST status to the Meitei community has met with opposition from the Kuki community within the state, which highlights the deep-rooted complexities of the issue. The violence stemming from this ruling has resulted in the deaths of over 200 individuals, drawing widespread attention and criticism, even during parliamentary sessions where the Modi government faced intense scrutiny from the opposition.

    CBI files charge-sheets against 5 accused in inter-related cases of Manipur violence

    During a review petition hearing on Wednesday, a single-judge bench led by Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu rescinded the March 27, 2023 directive, believed to be the catalyst for the ethnic unrest that has plagued Manipur.

    The paragraph in question from last year's verdict had mandated the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list promptly, ideally within a span of four weeks from the receipt of the order.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
