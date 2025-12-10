A massive fire erupted in the forests of Rajwar, Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint firefighting operation led by the Forest Protection Force, along with the Forest Department and Fire & Emergency Services, is underway to douse the flames.

A massive fire broke out in the forests of Compartment 69, Rajwar, Handwara, during the night of December 9-10, according to official reports. The operation to douse the flames was led by the Forest Protection Force (FPF). Teams from the Forest Department and Fire & Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched a joint firefighting operation, they added. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)