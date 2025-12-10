Congress leader KC Venugopal demanded a probe into flight disruptions, alleging "hidden things." Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Minister summoned IndiGo's CEO, ordering the airline to curtail operations by 10% to stabilise services and expedite refunds.

Congress Demands Answers Over Flight Disruptions

Amid ongoing flight disruptions at Indian airports on Tuesday, Congress leader KC Venugopal claimed that "hidden things are happening" and demanded an answer from the government on the exact action to be taken to alleviate the people's troubles. "There are hidden things happening in this matter. There should be an investigation. We need a full answer on what action to take. People in our country are troubled," Venugopal told reporters outside Parliament.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy criticised the Union Civil Aviation Minister, saying that no clear answers were given in Parliament. "The civil aviation minister is trying to say that IndiGo is coping up with the situation and it will come into normal functioning within a few days... Until now, he hasn't clearly explained where the system went wrong with the IndiGo and what action to take on IndiGo? What compensation are they giving to the people," he said.

"He (Union Civil Aviation Minister) didn't even answer whether there is any mechanism which is going to come into place to regularise the airfares... Otherwise, the people of this country will be exploited by airlines again and again. Major issues have not been answered. He only formally read what he had brought, a note, and then he just left. We walked out of the House because we wanted proper justification to be done to the people," he added.

Government Takes Action Against IndiGo

Earlier today, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and top management officials. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has ordered the airline to curtail its overall operations by 10 per cent, up from an earlier order of 5 per cent, citing the necessity to "stabilise the airline's operations". The airline is ordered to continue covering its usual destinations.

The ministry also gave "strict instructions" to expedite baggage return and complete remaining refunds for the passengers.

Ministry Orders 10% Curtailment of Operations

"The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10% has been ordered. While abiding with it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before. Indigo has been instructed to comply with all the directives of the Ministry, including fare capping and passenger convenience measures without any exception," Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X.

IndiGo Confirms Refunds

According to the union minister, IndiGo CEO Elbers has confirmed that the airline has confirmed 100 per cent of its refunds for flights affected till 6th December. (ANI)