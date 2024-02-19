Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking court-monitored probe into violence in Sandeshkhali

    Details awaited

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking court-monitored probe into violence in West Bengal Sandeshkhali gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 3:50 PM IST

    The panel, which included Justices Augustin George Masih and BV Nagarathna, showed reluctance to draw comparisons between the Manipur scenario and the Sandeshkali case. They stressed that the best authority to evaluate the circumstances and mandate a comprehensive inquiry is the High Court, which had already taken suo-motu notice of the case.

    The High Court has taken the initiative to conduct an independent assessment of the issue, recognizing the gravity of the situation. Acknowledging its authority to mandate a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, the High Court seeks to guarantee victims' justice.

    Sandeshkhali, a village in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by a local TMC leader. Strongman Shajahan Sheikh of the local Trinamool Congress and his allies have been accused by many local women of land-grabs and coerced sexual assaults.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Henley Passport Index 2024: India's rank falls to 85th place, France claims top spot AJR

    Henley Passport Index 2024: India's rank falls to 85th place, France claims top spot

    Not going anywhere': Congress leader Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations AJR

    'Not going anywhere': Congress leader Kamal Nath reacts to switch speculations

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details AJR

    Payment delay: Lawyer who won Dawood Ibrahim-associated plot faces deadline pressure; check details

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one AJR

    Paytm FASTag recharge ends after March 15; here's how to purchase new one

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    60-year-old woman, who lost her home in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, ordered 4 time bombs, arrested

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey FAKE death stunt: Actress makes shocking allegations RBA

    Poonam Pandey FAKE death stunt: Actress makes shocking allegations

    7 common causes of back pain in youths rkn

    7 common causes of back pain in youths

    5 hacks to increase your smartphone battery's life

    5 hacks to increase your smartphone battery's life

    Yodha teaser OUT: Sidharth Malhotra fights terrorists in this aerial-action drama [WATCH] ATG

    'Yodha' teaser OUT: Sidharth Malhotra fights terrorists in this aerial-action drama [WATCH]

    football Eden Hazard reveals real reason behind being a 100 million-pound flop at Real Madrid (WATCH)

    Eden Hazard reveals real reason behind being a 100 million-pound flop at Real Madrid (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon