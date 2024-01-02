Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    CBI files charge-sheets against 5 accused in inter-related cases of Manipur violence

    This move followed the CBI's previous chargesheet against nine individuals before the Special Judge at the CBI Court in Guwahati. The ongoing investigation stemmed from a case initiated at the request of the Manipur government and further endorsed by the Centre.

    CBI files charge-sheets against 5 accused in inter-related cases of Manipur violence AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 4:01 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took significant strides on Tuesday (January 2), submitting two separate chargesheets against five accused in two interrelated cases of Manipur Violence at the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati (Assam).

    This move followed the CBI's previous chargesheet against nine individuals before the Special Judge at the CBI Court in Guwahati. The ongoing investigation stemmed from a case initiated at the request of the Manipur government and further endorsed by the Centre.

    Viral video: 'Modi Modi' chants erupt during CM Stalin's speech in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    The investigation, originally registered at Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East, pertained to a distressing incident on July 15, 2023. Allegedly, around 12:10 PM, a mob, including armed individuals, forcibly detained and abducted a woman at Sawombung Gate, directing her towards Keibi village in a vehicle. Tragically, the woman's deceased body was discovered on the same day.

    Through its inquiry, the CBI unearthed the involvement of the accused in this incident, leading to the submission of a Charge Sheet before the Special Judge at the CBI Court, Guwahati, designated as per the directives of the Supreme Court of India.

    Explained: How changes in hit-and-run law fueled mass protests in India

    The CBI affirmed its ongoing investigation, aiming to identify additional suspects linked to the case. It's crucial to note that the aforementioned conclusions are based on the CBI's investigation and collected evidence. Under Indian law, accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty following a fair trial.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Major Ravi Exclusive! 'Why should I not be a member of the same party as my idol, Prime Minister Modi?' anr

    Major Ravi Exclusive! 'Why should I not be a member of the same party as my idol, Prime Minister Modi?'

    Truckers protests against new hit-and-run law triggers panic, fuel scarcity in Maharashtra, Punjab

    Truckers' protests against new hit-and-run law triggers panic, fuel scarcity in Maharashtra, Punjab (WATCH)

    Viral video: "Modi Modi" chants erupt during CM Stalin's speech in Tamil Nadu (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video: 'Modi Modi' chants erupt during CM Stalin's speech in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Strategic meetings of Karnataka BJP MLA S.T Somashekhar spark speculation amidst Lok Sabha elections

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes

    Recent Stories

    Major Ravi Exclusive! 'Why should I not be a member of the same party as my idol, Prime Minister Modi?' anr

    Major Ravi Exclusive! 'Why should I not be a member of the same party as my idol, Prime Minister Modi?'

    Did Arbaaz Khan UNFOLLOW Malaika Arora on Instagram after his 2nd marriage? Read THIS RBA

    Did Arbaaz Khan UNFOLLOW Malaika Arora on Instagram after his 2nd marriage? Read THIS

    Ram Setu: Facts about ancient bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka rkn

    Ram Setu: Facts about ancient bridge connecting India and Sri Lanka

    Not in any such discussion Vodafone Idea denies talks with Elon Musk Starlink gcw

    'Not in any such discussion...': Vodafone Idea denies talks with Elon Musk's Starlink

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Team news, pitch report, weather update and more osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Team news, pitch report, weather update and more

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon