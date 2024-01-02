CBI files charge-sheets against 5 accused in inter-related cases of Manipur violence

This move followed the CBI's previous chargesheet against nine individuals before the Special Judge at the CBI Court in Guwahati. The ongoing investigation stemmed from a case initiated at the request of the Manipur government and further endorsed by the Centre.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took significant strides on Tuesday (January 2), submitting two separate chargesheets against five accused in two interrelated cases of Manipur Violence at the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M), Guwahati (Assam).

This move followed the CBI's previous chargesheet against nine individuals before the Special Judge at the CBI Court in Guwahati. The ongoing investigation stemmed from a case initiated at the request of the Manipur government and further endorsed by the Centre.

The investigation, originally registered at Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East, pertained to a distressing incident on July 15, 2023. Allegedly, around 12:10 PM, a mob, including armed individuals, forcibly detained and abducted a woman at Sawombung Gate, directing her towards Keibi village in a vehicle. Tragically, the woman's deceased body was discovered on the same day.

Through its inquiry, the CBI unearthed the involvement of the accused in this incident, leading to the submission of a Charge Sheet before the Special Judge at the CBI Court, Guwahati, designated as per the directives of the Supreme Court of India.

The CBI affirmed its ongoing investigation, aiming to identify additional suspects linked to the case. It's crucial to note that the aforementioned conclusions are based on the CBI's investigation and collected evidence. Under Indian law, accused individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty following a fair trial.