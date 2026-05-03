25 days after a tragic bomb blast in Manipur's Tronglaobi, the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and 6-month-old sister were taken for their last rites. The case has been handed over to the NIA amid protests demanding justice for the slain siblings.

Twenty-five days after the tragic Tronglaobi bomb blast on April 7, the bodies of a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister were finally taken by their family members on Saturday from the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. The bodies had remained at the RIMS mortuary since the day of the incident, drawing widespread grief and concern.

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On Saturday, family members, relatives, and villagers gathered at the mortuary to receive the bodies and bid a final farewell. A funeral procession was carried out as locals joined in large numbers to pay their last respects. The last rites were performed at Lamthaboong in Phougakchao Ikhai, Bishnupur district, amid an atmosphere of deep sorrow and mourning.

Investigation and Protests

Meanwhile, the case related to the bomb blast has already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

In April, protests were held in Manipur's Keishamthong over the Tronglaobi bomb attack, with the public demanding justice for two minor siblings killed in the militant strike in Moirang's Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area. During the protests, demonstrators raised slogans and banners targeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, while accusing "Kuki militants" of being responsible for the attack.

Details of the Attack

The protesters are seeking justice for a 5-year-old boy and his 6-month-old sister, who were killed when suspected militants allegedly hurled a bomb at their residence around 1:00 am on April 7. The attack also left their mother injured while they were asleep.

Security Response

Meanwhile, security deployment has been increased across sensitive areas. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed to control the situation after clashes broke out in several locations. (ANI)