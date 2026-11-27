Manickam Tagore slammed the BJP for rushing a 4-day Parliament session to push the Delimitation Bill and criticized the DMK for its alleged compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests regarding the increase in Lok Sabha constituencies.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Friday criticised the DMK over its reported change of stand on the proposed Delimitation Bill, while accusing the BJP-led Centre of making a "desperate" attempt to secure the numbers required to pass the legislation in Parliament. In a post on X, Tagore alleged that the Centre was attempting to garner the support of Opposition parties and secure the tacit backing of some parties to reach the required 360 votes for the proposed legislation during the upcoming parliamentary sittings.

The Congress leader also questioned the government's decision to convene a brief four-day parliamentary sitting from November 30 to December 3, alleging that the move was aimed at pushing through major legislative proposals without adequate discussion. "The Union BJP government has shelved the monsoon session without properly concluding it, leaving it pending for over 100 days, and has hastily convened Parliament for just 4 days (November 30 to December 3) on Constitution Day, November 26. Normally, 15 days’ advance notice must be given before convening a new session, and MPs must be given 14 days to submit questions," he said.

Tagore further alleged that the government had cancelled Question Hour, Zero Hour and Private Members' Bills, claiming that the move deprived Members of Parliament of opportunities to raise public issues and exercise their parliamentary rights. "But the Modi government, unable to answer the people’s questions, has cancelled Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members’ bills, stripping MPs of their constitutional rights. Rather than discussing the country’s major problems or the people’s livelihoods, the BJP is desperate to push through the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to increase Lok Sabha constituencies from 550 to 850 and the delimitation bill by taking a shortcut," he said.

He further alleged that the proposed legislation, which seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850, was being pushed under the guise of women's reservation to reduce the representation of southern states and strengthen the dominance of northern states. "Under the guise of women’s reservation, the BJP is desperate to redraw constituencies based on the latest population figures, reduce the representation of southern states, entrench northern dominance and impose the dictatorship of “one nation, one language, one culture”. When the BJP introduced this bill in Parliament on April 16, it needed 352 votes but managed only 298, suffering a humiliating defeat. Now, with its 322 votes, it is weaving a web of conspiracies to reach the magic number of 360 by breaking up opposition parties and securing the tacit support of some parties," Tagore wrote.

In an apparent reference to the DMK, Tagore took aim at parties that had earlier made strong statements about protecting Tamil Nadu's interests, alleging that they had now softened their position on the proposed legislation. "While the BJP’s scheming is one thing, the sudden 'about-turn' by those who had made bold declarations about protecting Tamil Nadu’s rights has turned into a comedy scene: all that buildup for a Baahubali-style showdown, only for them to run and hide now! Like a 'rowdy' who struts around everywhere shouting “I’m a rowdy too, I’m a rowdy too”, then cowers in fear of a beating at the end, they were making bold declarations until yesterday, saying “We won’t be afraid of Delhi”, but today they’re hiding behind “We’re looking at the bill’s wording and considering whether to support it or not”. The people of Tamil Nadu are laughing at them," he said.

Questioning the DMK's reported change in position, the Congress leader referred to its earlier opposition to the delimitation proposal and asked why the party was now linking its support to a written assurance from the Centre. "What happened to voting against it last April, setting fire to copies of the delimitation bill in street after street, and challenging everyone with “We’ve been opposing it for the past year, and we won’t change our stance”? Why are they now saying, with 30 MPs—22 in the Lok Sabha and 8 in the Rajya Sabha—“We’ll support it if you give us a written guarantee”, and trying to help the BJP get votes indirectly by boycotting the vote?" he asked.

Tagore further recalled the earlier warnings issued by the party over the proposed legislation and alleged that the DMK's current position amounted to surrendering Tamil Nadu's interests to the Centre. "They thundered, “This is just the trailer; Delhi shouldn’t get its hopes up about seeing the main picture.” But when the “main picture” is released in Parliament on November 30, the people of Tamil Nadu will understand that pledging Tamil Nadu’s rights as collateral and surrendering to the BJP, and bowing to Delhi, will be their “main picture”!" he added.

Referring to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the proposed legislation, Tagore said that supporting the proposed delimitation exercise would amount to betraying Tamil Nadu. "Anyone who supports the law the BJP plans to introduce to redraw parliamentary constituencies is committing a grave betrayal of Tamil Nadu. History will record them as the Eetappars of the 21st century!" he quoted Gandhi as saying.

Tagore's remarks come amid an intensifying political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. Earlier, Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the need for a new women's reservation Bill, stating that the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, had already been passed by Parliament with the Congress's support. "Home Minister Amit Shah either has amnesia or is economical with the truth," Chidambaram said in a post on X, responding to Shah's remarks on the Congress's position on women's reservation. "The Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament on September 20 and 21, 2023. Congress fully supported the passage of the Bill, and has been demanding the immediate implementation of the Act," he said. "Why is the BJP government not implementing the Act? What is the need for a new Bill?" Chidambaram asked.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)