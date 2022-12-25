Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants, Section 144 imposed

    Section 144 has been imposed in the outskirts of Mangaluru after a man was stabbed to death by miscreants at Katippalla on Saturday night. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment. 

    Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants Section 144 imposed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    A group of unidentified miscreants has stabbed a man to death at Krishnapura, Mangaluru outskirts in Karnataka, said the police on Sunday as it clamped restrictions in the area for 48 hours starting 6 am on December 25 to prevent any untoward incident.

    Alcohol sales are also prohibited through December 27 per police orders. Jaleel has been named as the person who passed away in the event on Saturday night, according to the police.

    The attack's motive is yet unknown. While Jaleel was in front of his store, he was stabbed. After the assault, his assailants ran away from the scene, according to the police.

    Also Read | Do not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    "At Katippalla, a village outside of Mangaluru, two unidentified criminals stabbed a man to death last night. Jaleel, the dead, was attacked while he stood in front of a store, according to identification," according to Mangaluru CP N Shashi Kumar.

    The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died of injuries. The body has been shifted to AJ hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Also Read: Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, the fall of banking sector titan

    He further added, "Suratkal has traditionally been a touchy neighbourhood. When similar occurrences occurred in the past, we had already implemented preventative measures. We've been talking about this with our senior officials because it's Christmas. We already set up sec 144 around particularly sensitive police stations. We'll talk about it and, if necessary, impose it."

    Also read: 'Spreading love I received from her': Rahul shares image with Sonia Gandhi amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    People should not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    Do not to marry off daughters to alcoholics: Union minister tells people

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort - adt

    24x7 Hindu-Muslim hatred being spread to divert people: Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to go for 'Vipassana' session, likely to return on January 1

    Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, the fall of banking sector titan AJR

    Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, the fall of banking sector titan

    PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative; check details - adt

    PAN not linked with Aadhaar by end of March 2023 to be rendered inoperative; check details

    Recent Stories

    'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang' vma

    'Freedom was much more earlier': Bollywood celebs back SRK-Deepika's 'Besharam Rang'

    Yearend 2022: Rishabh Pant to Japrit Bumrah - Looking back at how the Indians fared in Tests-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Rishabh Pant to Japrit Bumrah - Looking back at how the Indians fared in Tests

    Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth China after LAC clash in Tawang gcw

    'Stand ready to work towards steady and sound growth...' China after LAC clash in Tawang

    Lightyear 0 Know features price other details of solar electric car which charges while driving gcw

    Lightyear 0: Know features, price, other details of solar, electric car which charges while driving

    'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song vma

    'Lgta Breast Implants Karvaye Hai' - Mouni Roy trolled for displaying cleavage in Honey Singh's Gatividhi song

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon