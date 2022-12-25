Mangaluru man stabbed to death by miscreants, Section 144 imposed

Section 144 has been imposed in the outskirts of Mangaluru after a man was stabbed to death by miscreants at Katippalla on Saturday night. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment.

A group of unidentified miscreants has stabbed a man to death at Krishnapura, Mangaluru outskirts in Karnataka, said the police on Sunday as it clamped restrictions in the area for 48 hours starting 6 am on December 25 to prevent any untoward incident.

Alcohol sales are also prohibited through December 27 per police orders. Jaleel has been named as the person who passed away in the event on Saturday night, according to the police.

The attack's motive is yet unknown. While Jaleel was in front of his store, he was stabbed. After the assault, his assailants ran away from the scene, according to the police.

"At Katippalla, a village outside of Mangaluru, two unidentified criminals stabbed a man to death last night. Jaleel, the dead, was attacked while he stood in front of a store, according to identification," according to Mangaluru CP N Shashi Kumar.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died of injuries. The body has been shifted to AJ hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

He further added, "Suratkal has traditionally been a touchy neighbourhood. When similar occurrences occurred in the past, we had already implemented preventative measures. We've been talking about this with our senior officials because it's Christmas. We already set up sec 144 around particularly sensitive police stations. We'll talk about it and, if necessary, impose it."

