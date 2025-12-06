IndiGo cancels over 1,000 flights, sparking chaos; govt orders refunds by Sunday, baggage delivery in 48 hrs, and imposes airfare caps to protect passengers.

Thousands of travellers across India faced another day of travel chaos as IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, cancelled over 400 flights on Saturday, December 6. The ongoing disruptions, now in their fifth day, prompted swift government intervention to protect passengers and stabilize airfares.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Govt Orders Refunds and Passenger Support

The civil aviation ministry issued a stern directive to IndiGo, instructing the airline to complete the ticket refund process for all cancelled flights by Sunday evening. Passengers whose baggage was separated due to cancellations or delays are also to receive their belongings within 48 hours.

The ministry warned: “Any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.”

Airlines have also been told not to levy any rescheduling charges for affected travellers. Dedicated support and refund facilitation cells have been set up to proactively reach out to passengers and ensure refunds and alternative travel arrangements are handled efficiently.

“The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely,” the ministry said, signalling a hands-on approach to easing passenger woes.

Flight Disruptions Across Major Airports

IndiGo’s flight cancellations were widespread. Sources reported:

Bengaluru: 124 flights (63 departures, 61 arrivals) cancelled

Mumbai: 109 flights (51 departures, 58 arrivals) cancelled

Delhi: 106 flights (54 departures, 52 arrivals) cancelled

Hyderabad: 66 flights cancelled

On Friday alone, the airline had cancelled over 1,000 flights. In a rare public communication after days of silence, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers apologised in a video message, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers. He had anticipated fewer than 1,000 flights on Saturday.

Crew Fatigue Norms and Regulatory Relief

The crisis comes in the wake of new cockpit crew fatigue mitigation norms (FDTL), mandated by the Delhi High Court and implemented in phases. These norms include extended weekly rest periods to 48 hours, restrictions on night hours, and limits on night landings.

IndiGo had opposed these norms from the start, citing the need for more crew to comply with the requirements. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had provided temporary relief, allowing pilots six night landings instead of two and rolling back night duty definitions.

However, the Airlines’ Pilots Association (ALPA) India strongly criticised the relief:

“The relaxations have not just destroyed regulatory parity but also placed millions of passengers at heightened risk.”

ALPA India warned that putting the FDTL implementation in abeyance undermines judicial authority and delays essential fatigue protections, urging the ministry and regulators to prioritise safety over commercial concerns.

Airfare Caps Amid Surging Prices

The flight disruptions have also driven up airfares on certain routes. In response, the civil aviation ministry introduced airfare caps to ensure fair and reasonable pricing. The limits will remain in place until flight operations stabilize.

“An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed,” the ministry said.

Passengers Face Uncertainty

For travellers, the situation remains unpredictable. Many are left scrambling for alternatives as cancellations continue. The ministry’s interventions aim to bring immediate relief, but the underlying challenge of balancing regulatory compliance, crew welfare, and operational efficiency remains.

As IndiGo works through the backlog of flights and refunds, passengers hope for clear communication, safe journeys, and timely compensation. The coming days will be a crucial test of both the airline’s crisis management and the government’s regulatory muscle.