Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and her son, Varun Gandhi, paid tribute to the late Sanjay Gandhi on his 46th death anniversary at Shanti Van. The Congress also marked the day, remembering his contributions and efforts to connect with youth.

Tributes on 46th Death Anniversary

Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, wife of the late leader, Sanjay Gandhi and her son, Varun Gandhi, arrived at Shanti Van in New Delhi on Tuesday to honour the memory of Sanjay Gandhi on his 46th death anniversary. The family gathered at the memorial to pay their respects to the late leader, who lost his life in an air crash in 1980.

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Congress marked the 46th death anniversary of former Member of Parliament Sanjay Gandhi on Tuesday, remembering his contributions to the party and his engagement with the country's youth. Congress on X shared a formal message of remembrance, highlighting Sanjay Gandhi's efforts to connect the youth. "Tributes to former Member of Parliament Sanjay Gandhi on his death anniversary. His commitment to public service and efforts to connect the youth with nation-building will always be remembered. Respectful homage to his memory," Indian National Congress wrote on X.

A Tragic End to a Political Career

Sanjay Gandhi, a former MP, died in an air crash in the year 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. He was flying a new aircraft of the Delhi Flying Club, and, while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre over his office, lost control and crashed. The only passenger in the plane, Captain Subhash Saxena, also died in the crash.

Sanjay Gandhi won Amethi for the Congress (I) in the general election held in January 1980. Just one month before his death, he was appointed secretary general of the Congress Party in May 1980.

Sanjay Gandhi died instantly from head wounds in an air crash on June 23 1980, near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. (ANI)