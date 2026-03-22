The 133 Eco Task Force observed the International Day of Forests in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, with plantation drives and awareness campaigns involving local schools and residents. President Droupadi Murmu also marked the day by planting a sapling in Mathura.

The 133 Eco Task Force observed the International Day of Forests on March 21, with a series of programs organised across Kufri, Karsog, Tattapani, and Aut in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

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The events were conducted in collaboration with local senior secondary schools, Mahila Mandals, and the Industrial Training Institute, Sunni.

Students, teachers, Mahila Mandal members, and local residents actively participated alongside unit officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and jawans in symbolic plantation drives and awareness campaigns.

These initiatives emphasised the significance of forests in maintaining environmental balance and promoting sustainable development.

President Murmu Marks Occasion in Mathura

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of International Day of Forests, planted a sapling and worshipped at the Mansi Ganga lake.

She also offered prayers at the Danghati Temple in Mathura and undertook the sacred Govardhan parikrama.

"President Droupadi Murmu had darshan and performed aarti at the Danghati Temple in Mathura and undertook the sacred Govardhan Parikrama. During her Parikrama, she planted a sapling on the occasion of International Day of Forests. The President also offered prayers at the sacred lake Mansi Ganga," the X post from Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote. (ANI)