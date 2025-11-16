A man in Mandi attacked his wife with acid and pushed her off the first floor. In a separate case, a Delhi man conspired to stage a fake acid attack on his daughter to frame his enemies. The Delhi plot was uncovered by police.

A woman in Mandi district was attacked with acid and pushed off the first floor of her house by her husband, police said on Saturday. The accused has been detained, police said. Speaking to ANI, ASP Mandi Abhimanyu Verma said, "Some time ago, we got information that a woman, Mamta Devi, had been attacked with acid by her husband, and he even pushed her off the first floor of their house. Based on this information, we reached the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. We have detained the accused husband." Further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Delhi, police have arrested Aqeel Khan - currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a rape case, for allegedly conspiring to stage an acid 'attack' on his 20-year-old daughter. According to Delhi Police, the 'attack' was staged to frame the husband of a woman and the sons of another woman who had filed rape and acid attack complaints against Khan. The Delhi Police said in a statement, "Aqeel was arrested two days ago by the Bhalswa Dairy police station on rape charges. He was then sent to judicial custody in Tihar Jail. Today, after obtaining permission from the court, the Bharat Nagar police station in the North West district went to Tihar Jail for questioning him. Subsequently, it arrested him after claiming substantial evidence." Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ravinder Yadav said inconsistencies in the daughter's complaint raised suspicion. He told ANI, "As soon as we got to know there was an attack, we registered the case. During the probe, we found some inconsistencies. We found that the story was fabricated. The CCTV footage we reviewed showed that the accused person was not at the scene." He added, "Then, we found that the girl's father had a case registered against him of molestation and assault. To trap the complainant's husband, this was done." Police said CCTV footage and call records confirmed that one of the alleged attackers, Jitender - the husband of the woman who had accused Khan of rape and blackmail - was nowhere near the crime scene. Investigators later found that no acid had been thrown during the incident. The woman had allegedly poured toilet cleaner from her home on her own hands before filing a false case, police added.