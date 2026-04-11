Congress MLA Nana Patole and SP leader Abu Asim Azmi slammed the Maharashtra govt's decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto-taxi drivers. Patole called it a 'foolish idea', while the govt plans to enforce the rule from May 1.

Congress MLA Nana Patole on Saturday slammed the state government's move to make Marathi mandatory for auto taxi drivers in Maharashtra, labelling the move as "nothing but a foolish idea" and an attempt to break Maharashtra and destroy its heritage.

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Speaking to ANI, Nana Patole warned that the Maharashtra government is bringing its own downfall by imposing Marathi on people. "The government seems intent on bringing about its own downfall. We are Indians, and our nation's identity lies in its diversity of languages, religions, and castes... To attempt to break Maharashtra based on language and destroy its heritage is nothing but a foolish idea," said Patole.

Opposition Leaders Criticise Move

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Asim Azmi also opposed the move, saying every state has its own language and it's not fair to pressure students.

While speaking to ANI on the issue, Azmi said, "Every state has its own language. If it's to be made compulsory, schools should teach Marathi first, especially for those who aren't proficient. Every country has its own language, so where will Hindi, the national language, be spoken?" "If you want people to learn Marathi, provide books and classes, don't pressure them," he added.

The Government's Mandate

These reactions come after the State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the Marathi language will be made mandatory for driving rickshaws in the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarnaik said that the decision applies to all rickshaw drivers in the state, not just Mira Bhayandar, as earlier reported.

Transport Minister Sarnaik warned that action will be taken against those who do not follow the rules after checking by May 1. Drivers will be required to show they can read, write, and speak Marathi as part of the new initiative. This pilot project aims to tackle irregularities in issuing transport licences and will be rolled out statewide over time. (ANI)