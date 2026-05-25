A 50-year-old woman was brutally attacked by her live-in partner, who allegedly slit her tongue with a knife during a violent altercation at their residence in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda area.

A 50-year-old woman was brutally attacked by her live-in partner, who allegedly slit her tongue with a knife during a violent altercation at their residence in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda area. According to Kushaiguda SI Satish Kumar, the victim, identified as Sujatha, works as a daily wage labourer and had been living alone since the death of her husband nearly a decade ago. Her son and daughter are both married and stay separately.

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Police said Sujatha had come in contact with a man named Naveen around six months ago. Their acquaintance gradually turned into a relationship, and the two had reportedly been living together in the same house with mutual consent for the past six months.

However, tensions had allegedly been brewing between the couple over personal issues in recent weeks. In the early hours of Saturday, a heated argument reportedly erupted between Naveen and Sujatha inside their home.

During the fight, Naveen allegedly lost his temper, grabbed a vegetable knife from the house, and slit Sujatha’s tongue. The woman collapsed in a pool of blood, screaming in agony, while the accused fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Hearing her cries for help, neighbours and local residents rushed to the house and found Sujatha critically injured. She was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital for emergency treatment.

Doctors at the hospital performed emergency surgery and managed to save her life. Hospital authorities said the victim is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU and is recovering steadily.

Following the incident, the victim’s daughter, Ammulu, lodged a written complaint at the Kushaiguda police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Naveen under sections related to attempt to murder and grievous hurt.

Kushaiguda SI Satish Kumar stated that a special police team has been formed to track down the accused, who remains absconding. Search operations are currently underway to apprehend him.