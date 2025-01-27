Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

A man was arrested in Prayagraj for alleged liquor smuggling while attempting to participate in Maha Kumbh ritual bathing. He had evaded arrest since July 2023.

New Delhi: After arriving to take dip in holy waters during Maha Kumbh, 22-year-old Pravesh Yadav from Alwar district in Rajasthan, was arrested in Prayagraj on Sunday for his alleged involvement in liquor smuggling. Yadav had been evading arrest since July 2023 and was caught by police while attempting to participate in the Maha Kumbh ritual bathing.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, Yadav had been absconding for over a year and was accused of smuggling adulterated liquor from Alwar to Bihar. On July 29, 2023, police recovered the illicit liquor during a vehicle check on National Highway-19 and arrested two of Yadav's accomplices, Pradeep Yadav and Raj Domoliya.

The police official said that all three arrested individuals are residents of Alwar district and were involved in the long-term smuggling operation. They were booked under various sections of the IPC, Excise Act, and Gangster Act.

Yadav's arrest was made possible by strong police surveillance in Prayagraj, where he had traveled to participate in the Maha Kumbh ritual.

