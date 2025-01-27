Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh

A man was arrested in Prayagraj for alleged liquor smuggling while attempting to participate in Maha Kumbh ritual bathing. He had evaded arrest since July 2023.

Man wanted for smuggling arrested after arriving in Prayagraj to take holy dip in Maha Kumbh dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

New Delhi: After arriving to take dip in holy waters during Maha Kumbh, 22-year-old Pravesh Yadav from Alwar district in Rajasthan, was arrested in Prayagraj on Sunday for his alleged involvement in liquor smuggling. Yadav had been evading arrest since July 2023 and was caught by police while attempting to participate in the Maha Kumbh ritual bathing.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik, Yadav had been absconding for over a year and was accused of smuggling adulterated liquor from Alwar to Bihar. On July 29, 2023, police recovered the illicit liquor during a vehicle check on National Highway-19 and arrested two of Yadav's accomplices, Pradeep Yadav and Raj Domoliya.

The police official said that all three arrested individuals are residents of Alwar district and were involved in the long-term smuggling operation. They were booked under various sections of the IPC, Excise Act, and Gangster Act.

Yadav's arrest was made possible by strong police surveillance in Prayagraj, where he had traveled to participate in the Maha Kumbh ritual.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

BREAKING: 'Jobs, water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH) shk

'Jobs, free water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Maha Kumbh-bound train attacked: What exactly happened & why there's a rise in attack on Hindu festivals shk

Maha Kumbh-bound train attacked: What exactly happened & why there's a rise in attack on Hindu festivals

Jodhpur SHOCKER! 70-year-old man murders business partner's children over alleged 'betrayal' anr

Jodhpur SHOCKER! 70-year-old man murders business partner's children over alleged 'betrayal'

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features anr

Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code. What changes?

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays vkp

Bengaluru: Environmentalists oppose govt's move to allow vehicles in Cubbon park on holidays

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000! check features price gcw

Maruti Ertiga at DISCOUNTED price through CSD: You can save up to Rs 94,000!

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

PMGC Stock Surges On Invitation To Present ‘Probiotic’ For Preventing Muscle Loss: Retail Chatter Spikes

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH] NTI

Shehnaaz Gill enjoys lavish birthday celebration in Dubai, fans flood social media with wishes [WATCH]

BREAKING: 'Jobs, water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH) shk

'Jobs, free water, electricity': Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's manifesto for Delhi polls (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Sherlyn Chopra Spotted at Airport, Embraces the Sun with a Flying Kiss

Video Icon
Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Republic Day: Scuba Divers Unfurl National Flag Underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

PM Modi Shares Highlights of REPUBLIC DAY 2025 Celebrations

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remo D'Souza Takes Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Voting PREDICTION: Hanumantha Leads Polls in Finale Race!

Video Icon