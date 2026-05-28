A man’s search for his ancestral land in rural Uttar Pradesh has exploded online after he revealed how an AI assistant helped him trace and digitally map the property with accuracy.

A man’s search for his ancestral land in rural Uttar Pradesh has exploded online after he revealed how an AI assistant helped him trace and digitally map the property with accuracy.

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The story, shared by Zahid Khan on LinkedIn, has captivated social media users and sparked conversations about how artificial intelligence is transforming everyday problem-solving in deeply personal ways.

According to the viral post, the land had been passed down through generations — from his great-grandfather to his grandfather, then to his father, and finally to him. But identifying the exact plots turned out to be a challenge.

“I’ve only visited that village a handful of times in my life so I wouldn’t know where to look even if I tried,” he wrote.

The village, Mohammadpur in Uttar Pradesh, had digitized land records, but navigating them was far from simple. The records were scattered across multiple government portals and written in what the user described as “dense official Hindi that’s genuinely hard to parse even if you can read the language.”

Faced with the complexity, he turned to Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant and its “computer use” feature — and what happened next left the internet fascinated.

The AI reportedly searched land databases using his late father’s name and even typed the details in Hindi through an on-screen keyboard. It identified every plot connected to the family and extracted the corresponding Gata Sankhya, or plot numbers, from official records.

The assistant then moved a step further by accessing a mapping portal to retrieve the rough geometries of the plots. In a remarkable twist, the AI recognized that the coordinates shown on the website were in UTM format instead of regular latitude and longitude.

It then proposed building a “shift-click tool” to capture polygon vertices across all 25 plots, dramatically streamlining the mapping process.

After converting the coordinates into standard map locations, Claude generated a KML file and uploaded it to Google My Maps, allowing the user to view precise, navigable polygons of his ancestral property.

“In the process I went from the free tier > Pro > Max subscriptions for Claude,” the user joked.

The post has since triggered widespread reactions online, with many users calling it one of the most meaningful real-world applications of AI they have seen so far.

“This is among the few real use cases I've come across for AI use which is super encouraging. This should be augmented as an agent into Govt. Registrar of Property website,” one LinkedIn user pointed out.

“Excellent update and a real life use case,” said another.