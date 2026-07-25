Avik Roy, a former corporate employee with 17 years of experience, recently opened up about this hidden struggle in an Instagram post, revealing how he once found himself trapped in a cycle of fear every time his manager logged in.

For many employees, the sight of a manager's green online status is enough to send stress levels soaring. While often brushed aside as part of corporate life, workplace anxiety is a widespread issue that silently affects countless professionals. Avik Roy, a former corporate employee with 17 years of experience, recently opened up about this hidden struggle in an Instagram post, revealing how he once found himself trapped in a cycle of fear every time his manager logged in.

Roy admitted that the moment his manager appeared online, he would instantly slip into what he called a "hyper-alert mode," convinced that a flood of messages and constant scrutiny was about to begin.

"Another workplace anxiety that's more common than you think. It starts the moment your manager logs in. Do you ever see your manager's team status turning green and suddenly you stop feeling relaxed? Well, I used to suffer from this anxiety many years ago, when I was just two to three years or four years experienced in my corporate career," said Roy.

He explained how the anxiety would take over almost immediately.

"What happened during the moment my manager used to log in, I would go in a hyper-alert mode. I would immediately think that, oh, no, my manager has come online now, I'm going to get bombarded with messages, and I need to start replying instantly."

The fear eventually became so overwhelming that Roy even felt guilty about stepping away from his desk for something as simple as grabbing a cup of coffee. But over time, he realized that much of the pressure stemmed from his own assumptions rather than reality.

"I had convinced myself that every time my manager came online, I was about to be questioned or judged. That mindset was really exhausting. And that's when I changed three things," he said.

Roy shared that the first change was redefining how he measured his worth at work. Instead of equating his value with lightning-fast replies, he began focusing on the quality and impact of the work he delivered.

He also started communicating more proactively.

"Secondly, I started sending proactive updates before my manager even had to ask. Very importantly, it built trust and reduced unnecessary follow-ups, I would say," he said.

Roy's third lesson was equally significant: avoid assuming that managers are constantly watching every move.

"And third, don't assume that you are being constantly monitored. Sometimes what happens, we create that fear in our own minds."

For those who continue to struggle with workplace anxiety despite adopting these habits, Roy encouraged having an open and honest conversation with their managers about how they feel.

"And always remember this: your mind is a powerful storyteller, don't let it write a story that does not even exist. Be bold, ask questions, have honest conversation, face it," he concluded.