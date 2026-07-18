A medical note has emerged regarding the health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The note mentions he experienced "mild dizziness" and sought a check-up voluntarily.

Sonam Wangchuk, an educator and climate activist, received a health check-up at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital earlier this week, according to a medical report seen by HT. The July 13 letter was discovered on Saturday when police transported Wangchuk to a hospital from Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The previous medical report names the patient as Sonam Wangchuk, a 53-year-old male, and states that the medical examination occurred on July 13. The message states, "I am undergoing my medical examination at my own free will."

According to the paperwork from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS)-Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Wangchuk's complaint is light dizziness, and his hydration is fair. According to accounts, Wangchuk refused to be hospitalised back then but was eventually transferred to the hospital for medical attention.

The vital signs recorded were:

Blood pressure: 107/70 mmHg

SpO₂: 98 per cent on room air

Pulse: 72 per minute

Random blood sugar (RBS): 67 mg/dL

The sheet is an emergency triage/registration notice. The paper does not specify any diagnosis beyond slight dizziness.

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Delhi Police explanation on Day 21

Chaos erupted at Jantar Mantar this morning when cops escorted Wangchuk to a hospital. In a statement later, the Delhi Police stated Wangchuk was hospitalised because the Delhi High Court ordered monitoring of his health. However, environmentalists and CJP demonstrators reported lathicharge and “forceful” carrying away of the climate activist. "As per directions of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been taken to the hospital for critical medical care," a statement of DCP New Delhi read. "While complying with the directives of Hon’ble High Court the demonstrators tried to cause hindrance, in which little commotion arose, however police exercised greatest restrain and performed the exercise safely," it added.

Furthermore, the police requested the demonstrators at Jantar Mantar to "peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

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Earlier, the Delhi High Court had mandated that Wangchuk's medical status be professionally checked daily throughout his hunger strike. Follow live updates on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike here.

The court stated that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same." It further mandated that whatever medical intervention necessary, depending on the advice of government physicians, be supplied, according to news agency ANI.

Sonam Wangchuk health status

Wangchuk on Friday stated he had lost over 20 per cent of his body during his ongoing hunger strike. On the 20th day of his fast, the activist issued a video message urging people to attend the CJP-proposed Parliament march on July 20.Yes, I'm still alive. Twenty percent of my body is gone. Muscles disappear after fat. After that, organs will depart. Finally, the brain. "The time has not yet come," Wangchuk explained.

He said, "The twentieth day is drawing to a close. Let me demonstrate that my thinking is still fine."

On the 20th day of his fast, the activist issued a video message urging people to attend the CJP-proposed Parliament march on July 20.Yes, I'm still alive. Twenty per cent of my body is gone. Muscles disappear after fat. After that, organs will depart. Finally, the brain. "The time has not yet come," Wangchuk explained.

He said, "The twentieth day is drawing to a close. Let me demonstrate that my thinking is still fine."