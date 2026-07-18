Sharad Pawar slammed the Centre's handling of Sonam Wangchuk's protest, calling the govt a 'spectator'. Wangchuk, on hunger strike over the NEET paper leak, was hospitalized. Pawar said the Opposition will raise the issue in Parliament.

Pawar Criticises Centre's Handling of Protest

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised the Central government for taking police action against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and taking him to hospital, alleging that the authorities failed to handle the situation with due care and that the Centre remained a "spectator" throughout the issue.

"The people responsible did not handle the situation with due care, and as a result, the future of thousands of children has been affected. The Central government has merely remained a spectator throughout this entire issue," Pawar said.

Opposition Parties Extend Support

He said several Opposition leaders and political parties had extended support to Wangchuk and collectively raised concerns over his protest. "Several national political parties stood in support of him. Representatives from the Congress met him, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule also met him, and leaders from other parties visited him as well. Together, they made a collective demand," he said.

The NCP (SP) leader alleged that the government decided to act only after the situation went beyond its control. "When the government realised that the situation was going beyond its control, it decided to take action. This morning, they arrested him. Even if he has been arrested, the protest will continue," Pawar said.

Pawar further alleged that no representative of the Central government met Wangchuk during his protest. "Despite his sitting on a protest, no representative from the Central government went to meet him. We will raise this issue during the upcoming Parliament session," he said.

Activist Hospitalised After Prolonged Hunger Strike

His remarks came after Wangchuk was taken to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning following a prolonged hunger strike. The hospital said Wangchuk was admitted for required healthcare and was weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuck has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for required health care. He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital said.

Protest Over NEET Irregularities

Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Police Statement on Hospitalisation

The police said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on medical advice due to his deteriorating health. Delhi Police officials said he was under medical supervision and that maximum restraint was exercised during the situation.

Protest to Continue

The development has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, including AAP, Samajwadi Party, Congress, and Trinamool Congress. Members of the left student unions also joined the protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced that he would continue an indefinite hunger strike and said the movement would continue despite the action against Wangchuk. (ANI)