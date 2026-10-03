The IMD predicts scattered thunderstorms and lightning across Coastal Andhra right now. The weather department issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from October 3 to 6. The latest bulletin mentions no special warnings from October 7 to 9. Scattered rains will continue in the first week of October. The new system in the Bay of Bengal will increase the rain intensity in the second week.

Do you know the rainfall deficit in AP?

Andhra Pradesh recorded a lower than normal rainfall this Southwest monsoon season. State government data shows the state received only 384.2 mm of rain against the normal 599.3 mm between June 1 and October 2. This creates a 35.9 percent rainfall deficit across the state.

Recent rains in North Andhra reduced the deficit slightly, but many districts still face a shortage. Districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Krishna, and Guntur recorded normal rainfall. Meanwhile, Annamayya district faces a 62.8 percent deficit. Sri Sathya Sai has 57.8 percent, Prakasam has 60.6 percent, YSR Kadapa has 48.5 percent, and Nandyal has a 44.7 percent deficit. Other districts also report deficit rainfall.