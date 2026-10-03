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Kolkata Weather Update: City Gets Record Rainfall In September, Will Durga Puja See Clear Skies?
Kolkata witnessed record rainfall this September due to the El Nino effect. With the monsoon preparing to withdraw, heavy showers are unlikely ahead, while attention now turns to Durga Puja weather conditions.
Kolkata Weather Update: Kolkata might get a few light spells of rain with thunderstorms on Saturday. The city will not see any heavy showers. El Nino pushed the September rainfall in Kolkata to 557.4 mm. This number stands out when you look at the September rain data from 1900 to 2026.
Kolkata recorded 892 mm of rain during the flood year of 1978. The city saw a massive 1157 mm of rain much earlier in September 1900. Kolkata also received 613.8 mm of rain recently in September 2021. The September 2026 rainfall data comes right after these historical numbers.
Kolkata has very low chances of rain from Saturday to Tuesday. The city will not see any major change in temperature. We do not expect any heavy rain for now. Both the chance and amount of rain will drop from Monday.
Five upper districts of North Bengal, including Darjeeling, might get scattered light rain from Saturday to Sunday. The city will see a steady drop in rain chances over the next six days starting Saturday.
High moisture levels in the air will increase humidity-related discomfort. A few districts in South Bengal might receive rain on Saturday. The list includes North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Nadia, and Murshidabad.
Leftover moisture in the air will cause short, local spells of light to moderate rain. The monsoon will start its withdrawal process from Jharkhand and Bihar in the next two to three days.
Bengal will bid goodbye to the monsoon in the following seven to eight days. A newly formed low-pressure system currently sits over southeast Bangladesh and the nearby Nagaland and Mizoram areas.
The system will lose strength and turn into a regular low-pressure area. The state faces a lower risk of heavy rain because of this. Everyone is now waiting to see how the weather turns out during Durga Puja.
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