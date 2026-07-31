Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini questioned Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over AAP's 56 unfulfilled poll promises. Speaking at an event for Shaheed Udham Singh, Saini slammed AAP's governance and contrasted it with BJP's work in Haryana.

Saini Questions Mann on Unfulfilled AAP Promises

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday questioned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over the "implementation of the 56 promises" made by AAP in the last Assembly elections. He said that with only a few months left before the next Assembly elections, the people of Punjab deserve to know how many of those promises had been fulfilled. He also questioned whether the Punjab government would be able to fulfil all the remaining promises within the time left.

Addressing the 87th Martyrdom Day function of Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh as the Chief Guest at Sanaur, Nayab Singh Saini paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter and said that only a BJP government in Punjab can fulfil the dreams envisioned by Shaheed Udham Singh for the development of the youth. Taking a swipe at the AAP government, he remarked that a state's development is driven not by slogans but by intent and commitment.

Alleges Irregularities in Excise Inspector Recruitment

The Haryana Chief Minister also targeted the Punjab Government over the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Excise Inspectors, describing it as a grave injustice to talented youth. He asked the Punjab Chief Minister to disclose how many of the promises made during the last Assembly elections had actually been implemented and whether the remaining commitments could be fulfilled within the next four months.

Contrasts Haryana's Achievements with Punjab's Governance

Highlighting the achievements of the Haryana Government, Saini said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is scaling new heights of development while taking pride in its rich heritage. According to a release, he said the Haryana Government is working with the same vision and has undertaken several welfare initiatives for farmers, women and youth.

Referring to the BJP's election manifesto in Haryana, he said the party had made 217 Sankalps, of which 70 have already been fulfilled within just one-and-a-half years, while the remaining 147 would also be implemented soon.

Tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh

Calling upon the people of Punjab to follow the ideals of Udham Singh, Saini said the BJP is the only political party committed to honouring great national icons while working towards building a developed and culturally rooted India. Describing Sanaur as a sacred land of patriotism, the Chief Minister said some places merely become part of history, while others create history, and Sanaur belongs to the latter category. He said every inch of this soil reminds the nation that India's freedom was not inherited but earned through the penance of the Gurus, the valour of brave warriors and the supreme sacrifices of countless martyrs.

Recalling the life and legacy of Udham Singh, Saini said the revolutionary devoted his life to the service of the nation and avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in London. He said Udham Singh distinguished between the British people and British imperialism, and that his struggle was never against any religion, community or nation, but against injustice. (ANI)