Bhiwani's Seema Sangwan won a bronze medal in the discus throw, earning praise from Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. The CM highlighted her achievement as an inspiration. PM Modi also congratulated judokas Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey for their gold medals.

Seema Sangwan Wins Discus Throw Bronze

Rising from a small village in Bhiwani district to the international stage, athlete Seema Sangwan delivered an outstanding performance in the discus throw event to win a bronze medal, adding another medal to India's tally.

Haryana CM Lauds Historic Achievement

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini congratulated Seema Sangwan and said that through her hard work, dedication and outstanding sporting spirit, she has won the bronze medal in the discus throw event and brought laurels to both the state and the nation at the international level.

The Chief Minister further said that Seema's historic achievement is a matter of immense pride not only for Haryana but for the entire country. He added that her accomplishment would inspire other young women athletes of the State to excel in sports and achieve new milestones.

The Chief Minister also emphasized that the Haryana Government remains committed to encouraging sportspersons and providing them with world-class facilities. "Today, the youth of Haryana are bringing glory to the nation in every international competition, which is a result of the relentless efforts of the athletes and the State Government's sports-friendly policies," he added.

PM Modi Congratulates Judo Gold Medalists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian judokas Harsh Singh and Asmita Dey after their gold medal-winning performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, praising their dedication and saying their victories would help boost the popularity of judo in India. While Harsh Singh clinched the men's 60kg gold medal after defeating Australia's Joshua Katz by Waza-Ari (10-0) in the final, Asmita defeated Canada's Heidi Quach as she prevailed by Yuko (2-1) with a composed and determined display. (ANI)