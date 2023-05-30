Man hit by Vande Bharat Express dies in Kerala's Kozhikode

An unidentified man was hit by Vande Bharat Express train at West Hill in Kozhikode on Monday night in a suspected case of suicide.

Kozhikode: An unidentified man was hit by Vande Bharat Express train at West Hill in Kozhikode on Monday night. It is believed that he committed suicide.

The man jumped into the track, according to reports. This is the first case of an accident involving Vande Bharat Express in Kerala.

Following the incident, the Vande Bharat Express's front end had a noticeable dent. For maintenance, the train was brought to Kochuveli's railway yard. There won't be any timetable adjustments, the Railways department assured.

Police have not yet confirmed the man's identity.

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

(Further details are awaited).

