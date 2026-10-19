CISF personnel apprehended a man, Mohd. Shuaib, at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station after he tried to flee a baggage check. Cops recovered 155g of a gold-like powder concealed in his undergarment. The man claimed to reside in Malaysia.

A man was apprehended by CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station after he allegedly attempted to flee when a suspicious object was detected during baggage screening, with police later recovering around 155 grams of a gold powder-like substance concealed in an undergarment, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The man, identified as Mohd. Shuaib, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh who also disclosed an address in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Details of Apprehension

According to the CISF, its personnel at the Delhi Metro station noticed a suspicious, dense object on the X-ray baggage inspection system (XBIS) screen. The passenger allegedly attempted to flee and was apprehended near the exit gate.

Police said that on October 17, ASI Masum Raza, who was on patrolling duty, received information from the Station Controller of Jama Masjid Metro Station about a person apprehended by CISF personnel. Upon reaching the spot, the ASI took custody of Shuaib. During an examination of his belongings, a gold powder-like substance weighing approximately 155 grams was found concealed inside an undergarment kept in his backpack, police said.

Suspect's Statement During Interrogation

During preliminary interrogation, Shuaib disclosed that he resides in Malaysia and works in the textile sector.

He also stated that his wife and two children are Malaysian citizens, according to police.

He further told police that he had arrived in Delhi on October 16 carrying the substance and had stayed at a hotel named Wasir, as stated by him, in the Jama Masjid area. On the day of the incident, he had visited Jama Masjid Metro Station to travel to Lajpat Nagar when CISF personnel apprehended him during checking.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Police said the Customs authorities were informed about the incident and requested to take appropriate legal action. However, they stated that the matter did not fall within their jurisdiction and that they were unable to initiate action.

As police suspected that the recovered substance could be a narcotic or psychotropic substance, the concerned Narcotics Department was contacted for examination. The substance was subsequently found not to be a narcotic, police said.

Police further said that Shuaib failed to produce documentary proof of ownership of the recovered substance and could not provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing it. Legal proceedings were subsequently initiated against him under the Delhi Police Act at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station. (ANI)