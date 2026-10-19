Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha chaired a high-level video conference to review preparations for upcoming local body elections, directing officials to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process.

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, along with State Election Commission Secretary A Mallikarjuna and IG B Rajakumari, held a video conference on Monday with district collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Police Commissioners, municipal commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs, District Panchayat Officers (DPOs), election observers and other concerned officials to review preparations for the local body elections.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed election arrangements, coordination among departments, maintenance of law and order, and measures required to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

SEC Directs Officials for Fair and Peaceful Polls

The State Election Commissioner instructed officials from all concerned departments to work in coordination and strictly implement the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. He stressed the need for continuous monitoring of election arrangements at the field level and taking precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Punetha emphasised transparency and accountability in the election process and directed officials to strictly enforce the election code of conduct.

He also reviewed preparations district-wise and instructed officials to respond promptly and resolve any issues that arise.

He called upon all departments to work collectively to ensure that voters face no inconvenience and that elections are conducted freely, fairly and in a peaceful atmosphere.

Law and Order Arrangements Reviewed

State Election Commission Secretary A Mallikarjuna addressed the queries raised by district officials during the video conference.

IG B Rajakumari said that DGP Harish Kumar Gupta has been regularly conducting review meetings through teleconferences with SPs and Police Commissioners every morning and evening to assess law-and-order arrangements and other related issues.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) N Madhusudana Reddy, Director of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Sampath Kumar, and CPR Mailavarapu Venkata Ramakrishna Teja also participated in the video conference. (ANI)