YSRCP condemned statewide attacks, abductions, and destruction of nomination papers during municipal election scrutiny in Andhra Pradesh, alleging TDP leaders and police were responsible for obstructing the process and harming candidates.

YSRCP on Monday condemned statewide attacks, abductions and destruction of nomination papers during municipal election scrutiny, demanding protection for candidates and action against TDP leaders and police responsible for obstructing the process.

Allegations of Widespread Violence

Incidents in Kuppam and Tadipatri

In Kuppam, chairperson candidate Vijay Kumar was abducted, MLC Bharath’s residence attacked, and candidates Jayashankar and Jayanth hospitalised with serious head injuries. In Tadipatri, Kotla Shafi’s house and furniture were damaged, candidate Mohammed Jaffar abducted, and intimidation prevented nominations in five wards, the party said.

Clashes in Proddatur and Chittoor

It added that in Proddatur, Poreddy Narasimha Reddy’s papers were snatched and torn. Police blocked candidates and lathi-charged workers, seriously injuring Rajasekhar’s eye. Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy and Narasimha Reddy staged a sit-in. Police also obstructed scrutiny in Badvel. In Chittoor, TDP workers stoned the YSRCP office.

Disruptions in Nandyal and Atmakur

"In Nandyal, TDP groups tried to seize candidates’ papers, assaulted advocate Phanindra Sharma and attempted to attack Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. MP Shabari and A.V. Subba Reddy disrupted proceedings. In Atmakur, Yugandhar Reddy tore Dr Priyanka’s papers, prompting Silpa Chakrapani Reddy’s protest and complaint to the Collector," the party said.

YSRCP cited Mahanaadu Media’s account of cases against around 1,000 people across Kadapa, including MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and 500 others in Pulivendula, alongside police firing, stun shells and smoke shells during nomination confrontations.

Controversies Over Nomination Scrutiny

Rajampet candidate Nadigadda Reshma’s nomination was approved, then rejected two hours later over house-tax documents. Phones belonging to a lawyer and a Sakshi reporter were seized and recordings deleted.

YSRCP also challenged attempts to block Vasu Yadav’s Tirupati nomination. The party questioned acceptance of Reddy Easwari’s nomination despite Rs. 17,000 family house-tax arrears, and sought scrutiny of an Amalapuram candidate’s Rs. 1,000 challan.

Penukonda candidate Bhaskar’s nomination was rejected under Minister Savitha’s pressure. In Madanapalle, MLA supporters assaulted ARO Boorayya to secure Sahadev’s unopposed election.

YSRCP Demands Action

YSRCP demanded immediate action on abductions, protection of nomination records and equal opportunities for every candidate during scrutiny. (ANI)