Bareilly Police confirmed a man was flung into the air with a tin shed during a storm. While the man, Nanhe Mian, suffered a fracture, the police noted the viral video of the incident was manipulated for dramatic effect.

Bareilly Police on Thursday confirmed that a man was flung into the air along with a tin shed during a storm in the city.

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Police Clarify Incident, Video Manipulation

Bareilly DSP Nitin Kumar also noted that the viral video has been manipulated, adding "dramatic effect." The Bareilly DSP said that the man, identified as Nanhe Mian, has suffered a fracture.

Bareilly DSP Nitin Kumar said, "A video circulating on social media depicts an individual appearing to fly in the air. In this regard, it is hereby clarified that this video concerns Nanhe--son of Wahid Hasan--a resident of Babiyana village within the Bhamora police station jurisdiction."

Explaining the incident, he said, "Yesterday, during a severe windstorm, a tin sheet attached to the individual's house was dislodged. Due to the high velocity of the wind and the resulting transfer of momentum, the sheet flipped over in the opposite direction."

"Since the individual in question was standing while leaning against the very pole supporting this tin sheet, his trajectory consequently appeared to follow the direction in which the sheet was blown away," the police official added.

The officer also stated that the video has been manipulated. "Certain individuals have subsequently manipulated the footage--visually editing it for dramatic effect--and are now circulating it widely," he said.

Confirming the injuries, he added, "Nanhe sustained a fracture in his arm, for which doctors have applied a plaster cast. Apart from this injury, he is otherwise in good health."

Victim Recounts Ordeal

Meanwhile, Nanhe Mian is undergoing treatment after suffering a fracture and multiple injuries.

Nanhe, a labourer from Bareilly, said the weather suddenly changed in the afternoon when strong winds began blowing while he was working. He recalled that a tin shed and its sheets started flying due to the intensity of the storm.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, he said, "I am a labourer. I was working when the storm struck. That's when the structure began to lift into the air."

'I was swept away right along with it'

He added that he was working with others at the site when the incident happened.

"There were four other people with me. I told them, 'I'll hold this down; you tie it securely. We were holding onto that tin when I was swept away right along with it," he said.

Describing the moment he was swept away by the storm, Nanhe Mian said, "My grip slipped, and I lost hold of it. I don't know exactly what happened next, only Allah knows. I landed about 80 feet away."

Landed in a water-filled field

He further said he fell into a water-filled maize field and got stuck in the mud, when a man rescued him.

"It was a maize field, and it was filled with water. I ended up embedded in the mud there. A man happened to be watching from nearby. He came running out of his house. He pulled me onto his shoulders. Then, he helped me sit on his motorcycle and took me away," he said.

Appeals for Assistance

"I underwent an X-ray examination and was then taken to Bareilly. I sustained a fracture requiring a metal plate, and I have injuries all over my body," he added.

He also said no official help has reached him so far and appealed for assistance. "So far, no one has come to visit me. I have young children to support. There is no one else in the family to earn a living. I am in distress. I will only be able to work again once my injuries have healed. I appeal to the government to provide whatever assistance it can to help me. A young person, I don't know who exactly, recorded that video of the incident," he said.

Storm's Deadly Toll in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh witnessed relentless rain, lightning, and thunderstorms in various parts of the state, in which at least 104 people have lost their lives, Relief Commissioner Harikesh Bhaskar said on Thursday. (ANI)