MP man finds crawling worm inside pizza; SHOCKING video sparks food safety concerns (WATCH)

The video, which shows a live worm crawling through the layers of cheese on pizza, has left viewers horrified and disgusted while questioning the hygiene standards of the pizza chain involved.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 3:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 3:41 PM IST

A man’s cheesy pizza treat turned into a viral horror when he discovered an unexpected, wriggling visitor nestled within. The shocking moment, captured on video, has gone viral across social media, raising concerns over food safety.

The video, which shows a live worm crawling through the layers of cheese on pizza, has left viewers horrified and disgusted while questioning the hygiene standards of the pizza chain involved. 

According to the reports, Rohan Barman had bought the pizza from D-Light Cafe and Restaurant on Stadium Road. Eager to enjoy his meal, he opened the pizza box at home, only to find live worm crawling on the slices.

Rohan immediately recorded the video, saying that he might have eaten the pizza had he not noticed the insect. The video has since gone viral, leaving netizens shocked, disgusted and scared for food safety.

 

 

 

