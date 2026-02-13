AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Satyan lashed out at Vijay's TVK party after a 37-year-old man died at a Salem rally, stating attendees are 'digging their own graves.' A clash between TVK workers and reporters was also reported at the event.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) spokesperson Kovai Satyan lashed out at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) after a 37-year-old man died during a election rally addressed by party chief Vijay in Salem, saying, "It seems that those who attend the TVK rally are digging their own graves."

Speaking to ANI about the death of Suraj, who reportedly suffered a heart attack during the event, Sathyan said, "If you do something wrong, in English, they say you have dug your own grave. This goes well with the TVK's rally. Anyone who comes to a TVK rally digs their own grave or carries their own coffin. This is meant to reinforce the lax attitude and irresponsible behaviour of TVK. It seems they have no regard for the precious lives of common people and haven't learned any lessons after the Karur incident."

AIADMK Condemns 'Unruly Mob'

Reacting to the news of a clash between reporters and a TVK worker, Sathyan said, "TVK cadre taking the law into their own hands by attacking a reporter shows that this is an unruly mob. This is not sensible behaviour. It is highly condemnable."

In another self-made video, Sathyan said, "Another precious life has been lost at the TVK rally. It seems that those who attend the TVK rally are digging their own graves. In that context, one has to carry one's own coffin. This remark is definitely not insensitive. This is to warn people that you cannot expect or have the slightest hope that anyone will come to your rescue at the TVK rally."

Victim Details and Police Inquiry

The deceased, identified as Suraj, a 37-year-old silver-related labourer residing in Salem's Sevvaipettai area, collapsed during the rally and was rushed to Manima Hospital. Police said he was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack.

"During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident," officials said.

The incident also involved a scuffle between journalists and TVK cadres, with media personnel alleging they were obstructed while covering the situation.

TVK Responds, Cites Safety Measures

Responding to the controversy, TVK General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar expressed regret over both the death and the reported clash.

"We are saddened by this. We heard from the family that today he suffered a cardiac arrest. We provided all first aid and sent our ambulance. But unfortunately, he passed away. Our cadres are with the family and are supporting them," he said.

On safety arrangements, Kumar said the party had permission for 4,998 attendees but allowed fewer people inside. "More than 30 doctors were present. Several mini-clinics were set up. All ambulances were reserved for emergencies. We concluded the program at 1:10 pm. We are certainly very concerned about public safety," he added.

Regarding the reported clash with journalists, Kumar said it was a "misunderstanding" and assured that future rallies would be held with minimal attendance and enhanced safety measures. (ANI)