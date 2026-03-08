RJD MP Manoj Jha and Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu accused the BJP-led Union Government of politicising the row over President Murmu's West Bengal event, citing her absence from the new Parliament inauguration as a prior slight to her dignity.

Opposition Accuses BJP of 'Election Spin'

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha termed as "unfortunate" the recent row over arrangements related to President Droupadi Murmu's event in West Bengal, and lashed out at the Union Government for attempting to give an "election spin" to the entire incident. Speaking to ANI, Jha recalled the new parliament building inauguration ceremony, stating that she wasn't invited to the ceremony and described it as an attack on the dignity of the President's post. "We all know who crossed the limits. Now, don't try to give it an election spin... I am seeing similar tweets after the Prime Minister's statement. Be it ministers or NDA leaders. Now, by dragging and stretching this so much, you are attacking dignity... When you inaugurated the new building, she was not even invited; then wasn't that an attack on dignity?... What happened is unfortunate, but there is a long list behind this unfortunate incident, in which the biggest culprits are the ruling party," Jha said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu also echoed Jha's words, accusing the BJP of politicising the issue. He stated that the President never express her concern when the tribal lands are snatched in Odisha, adding that it is her duty to ensure that constitutional values are upheld. "The President should not make any political statements... The BJP is constantly trying to politicise the President by pitting her against various issues... Many incidents occur with the girls of tribal communities in Odisha... The President's responsibility is to ensure that constitutional values are upheld. When the President is not expressing concern about land being snatched away from the tribal communities in Odisha, she should not make such political statements," Lallu said.

Controversy over West Bengal Event

Controversy erupted on Saturday, when President Droupadi Murmu, during her event in Darjeeling, expressed displeasure with the West Bengal government for not receiving her upon arrival, and not attending her event.

"If the President visits a place, the Chief Minister and the Ministers should also come. But she did not," Murmu said, referring to Banerjee. (ANI)