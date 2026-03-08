Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a counterfeit protein supplement racket in the Delhi-NCR, arresting two. The accused made fake products of reputed brands using malto and cocoa powder, posing serious health risks to consumers.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit protein supplement racket operating in the Delhi-NCR region and arrested two accused involved in manufacturing and supplying fake products of reputed brands, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Fake Manufacturing and Health Risks

According to officials, the accused were preparing fake protein supplements using malto powder, cocoa powder and flavouring agents. The products were then packed in containers labelled as popular brands such as Optimum Nutrition, Syntha-6 and Isopure.

Police said the operation was being carried out in the Delhi-NCR region, posing serious health risks to consumers.

Items Seized During Raid

During the raid, around 100 kg of counterfeit protein supplements and nearly 55 kg of raw materials used in their preparation were recovered.

Police also seized fake brand stickers, holograms and packaging material.

Mixing machines, weighing machines used in manufacturing and a large number of empty plastic jars meant for packing the fake supplements were also recovered, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.