The Telangana ST Morcha protested against Mamata Banerjee, burning her effigy over protocol lapses during President Murmu's Bengal tour. The President expressed displeasure over the venue and the CM's absence, leading to the Centre seeking a report.

ST Morcha Protests Against Mamata Banerjee

The Telangana Scheduled Tribes Morcha on Sunday staged a protest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, burning her effigy over protocol lapses during Indian President Droupadi Murmu's Bengal tour on Saturday.

Murmu Slams Protocol Lapses, Venue Choice

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed her displeasure over the choice of venue for an international event in Siliguri. She also pointed to lapses in protocol, highlighting that neither the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state minister received her during the one-day visit. President Murmu was in the town to attend the 9th International Santal Conference. "Mamata is like my little sister. Maybe she is angry. I don't know why she chose to organise an international event in such a cramped venue. Had the venue been bigger, more people would have attended the conference," she told the audience at another event in Bidhannagar. She also compared the size of the two venues and added that five lakh people would have easily attended if the conference had taken place in Bidhannagar.

Centre Seeks Explanation from West Bengal

Meanwhile, the Central government has sought an explanation from the West Bengal administration over lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to attend a tribal conference in West Bengal on Saturday, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asking the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 PM on Sunday. The report has been sought regarding the failure to follow the prescribed protocol for receiving the President, the last-minute change in the venue of the International Santal Conference, the route change, and other logistical arrangements during her visit. The move comes a day after President Murmu publicly expressed disappointment with the West Bengal government over the arrangements made for the event. She also raised concerns over the decision to shift the venue of the International Santal Conference in the Darjeeling district and the absence of state ministers to receive her. (ANI)