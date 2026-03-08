Former Union Minister Deboshree Chaudhary strongly condemned WB CM Mamata Banerjee for an 'unconstitutional' insult to President Droupadi Murmu. On Women's Day, she called out the insult to the 'adivasi woman President' as unprecedented.

Former Union Minister Deboshree Chaudhary on Sunday strongly condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the row involving President Droupadi Murmu at the International Santal Conference in West Bengal, calling it an "unconstitutional" insult to an adivasi woman President. She has also questioned the conduct of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.

'Insult to Adivasi Woman President'

Speaking to ANI on International Women's Day, Chaudhary said the way Mamata Banerjee had insulted the President has never happened before in the world. "Look, today is Women's Day, 8th March. This day, the whole world celebrates the day as a mark of respect to women. On this day, we have a woman CM who crossed all her limits to be unconstitutional. Draupadi Murmu, an adivasi woman President, who is a matter of pride for our country. The way Mamata Banerjee has insulted her, has never happened before in the world. And what does Mamata Banerjee think of herself?" Chaudhary said.

She emphasized that the Constitution's highest constitutional post has been insulted. "This country's constitution, the highest constitutional post, the way she insulted it. What does Mamata Banerjee think of herself?" she asked.

Chaudhary expressed surprise that despite Mamata Banerjee being a minister for many years and holding so many posts in the Government of India, she could use such words. "I thought Mamata Banerjee has been a minister for many years, has held so many posts in the Government of India, despite that, how can she use such words? A CM is placed in this position with responsibilities, is she there to do 'Dharna'?" she said.

The former Union Minister said she, along with the whole world, is ashamed of what Mamata Banerjee is doing. "The way the woman President, the tribal woman President, has been insulted, I, along with the whole world, am ashamed of what Mamata Banerjee is doing. There's no response to this," Chaudhary concluded.

Row Over Santal Conference Arrangements

The remarks come after President Murmu had publicly expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal, questioning the choice of venue and noting the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the event.

PM Modi, Centre Slam West Bengal Govt

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and strongly criticized the West Bengal government, saying the TMC government has crossed all limits and insulted the President who herself hails from the tribal community. "The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President. The office of the President is above politics, and the sanctity of this office should always be respected," the PM posted on X.

Meanwhile, The Central government has sought an explanation from the West Bengal administration over lapses in the protocol during the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to attend a tribal conference in West Bengal on Saturday, with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan asking the West Bengal Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by 5 PM on Sunday. (ANI)