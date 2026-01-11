Tension arose in Hyderabad after a man was caught defecating near the Kattamaisamma temple, leading to protests by BJP and Hindu groups.

Tension prevailed in Malkajgiri, Hyderabad after a man was allegedly caught defecating near the Kattamaisamma Devi temple, triggering protests by BJP workers and right-wing groups in the area. The incident led to a brief standoff, with locals gathering outside the temple and demanding strict action.

BJP, Bajrang Dal Activists Hand Over Man To Police

According to preliminary information, the man was apprehended by local BJP and Bajrang Dal leaders before being handed over to the police. Hindu organisations alleged that the act was intentional and aimed at hurting religious sentiments, a charge that is currently being investigated.

Some groups claimed the accused is not a local resident, though police officials said they have not yet verified these claims.

Heavy Police Deployment To Prevent Flare-Up

Following the protests, police deployed additional forces around the temple premises to maintain law and order. Officials said the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Authorities have urged residents not to believe rumours and to cooperate with the investigation.

BJP State Chief Slams Government, Seeks Accountability

BJP Telangana president N Ramachandra Rao visited the temple and criticised the state government, alleging repeated incidents near Hindu religious sites. In a social media post, he accused the Congress government of failing to act firmly and said the party would continue to raise the issue to protect religious sentiments.

Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.