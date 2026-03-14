Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with Tanakpur residents in 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad,' directing officials for swift issue resolution. He highlighted plans to upgrade the local hospital and develop the area as a major tourism destination.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in 'Mukhya Sevak Samvad' programme held at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Tanakpur, where he interacted warmly with mothers, senior citizens, public representatives, members of the Purnagiri Mela Committee, representatives of the traders' association, and other residents.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government's objective is to listen directly to public concerns and ensure their prompt resolution. He held detailed discussions with the attendees on regional development, expansion of public facilities, and various local issues affecting the community, a release said.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister gathered information from local citizens and public representatives regarding the region's needs, suggestions, and problems. He also directed concerned officials to take the complaints, demands, and suggestions seriously and ensure their swift and effective resolution so that people receive timely relief.

Healthcare Enhancements a Priority

Highlighting the importance of the hospital in Tanakpur, the Chief Minister stated that it is located at a strategically significant place where not only residents of Tanakpur and nearby areas but also a large number of patients from neighbouring Nepal come seeking better medical treatment. Considering this importance, the government is giving special attention to strengthening healthcare facilities there. He further informed that the existing dialysis facility at the hospital will soon be expanded with the installation of another dialysis machine.

Boosting Regional Development and Tourism

Referring to the overall development of the region, the Chief Minister said that ensuring the convenience and safety of devotees visiting the shrine of Purnagiri Temple from across the country remains a top priority for the government.

Speaking about plans, he said that the Boom area of Tanakpur is being developed as a major hub for tourism and water sports. Efforts are also underway to develop the area as an attractive wedding destination. He emphasised that the government is committed to making Tanakpur self-reliant and well-equipped with modern facilities in every sector. (ANI)