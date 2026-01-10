DRDO's Hyderabad lab, DRDL, successfully ground-tested its full-scale scramjet combustor for over 12 minutes, a crucial milestone for India's Hypersonic Cruise Missile program, which aims for speeds over Mach 5.

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), the Hyderabad-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has achieved a path-breaking milestone in the development of hypersonic missiles, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The DRDL successfully conducted an extensive long-duration ground test of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor, achieving a run time of over 12 minutes at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility on January 9, 2026. According to an official release, this significant achievement builds upon the earlier subscale test conducted on April 25, 2025, for long duration, marking a crucial step forward in Hypersonic Missiles development.

The Combustor and test facility were designed and developed by the DRDL and realised by industry partners. The successful test positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities, the statement added.

Key Features of the Hypersonic Missile

The Hypersonic Cruise Missile is capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 km/hr) for extended periods. The remarkable feat is achieved through a cutting-edge air-breathing engine, which utilises supersonic combustion to sustain long-duration flight, as per the statement.

The ground-tests conducted at the SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of the advanced scramjet combustor, as well as the capabilities of the state-of-the-art test facility.

Defence Minister and DRDO Chief Laud Success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, industry partners, and academia on the successful ground test of the Full Scale Actively Cooled Long Duration Scramjet Engine, said the release. He stated that the achievement is a solid foundation for the nation's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Program.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), the Hyderabad based laboratory of the @DRDO_India has achieved a path-breaking milestone in the development of Hypersonic Missiles. DRDL successfully conducted an extensive long-duration ground test of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility on 9 Jan 2026."

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the test for the commendable achievement.

DRDO's Role in National Security

Meanwhile, while chairing a review meeting at the DRDO headquarters on January 1, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the weapon systems developed by the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, which has served as a testament to its commitment towards safeguarding national interests. (ANI)