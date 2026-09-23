A viral video circulating on social media shows an unidentified man in rural India drinking what appears to be a litre of yellow cooking oil straight from the bottle. The bizarre clip has sparked widespread confusion, concern, and humorous reactions across the internet as viewers question his motives and health.

People are confused by a video going around social media that shows a man in what looks like rural India drinking a lot of yellow cooking oil straight from a plastic bottle. People can see the man standing next to an animal-drawn cart and pouring oil into his mouth. A lot of oil falls on his face and clothes.

No one knows the exact village where the video was shot or who the man and the first person who filmed it. Since the video was posted by the X account rareindianclips, it is not being talked about in the news at this time. From what we can tell from the video, the liquid looks like cooking oil and is probably mustard oil, but we can't be sure for sure.

The short clip has drawn attention mainly because of the unusual way the man consumes the oil. He doesn't seem to use it as an element; instead, he drinks a lot of it straight from the bottle while standing next to the animal-drawn cart.

The exact amount can't be confirmed from the video, but some viewers have said it looks like about a litre. There is no information in the movie about how much oil the man actually ate or if he had any health problems later.

Neither does anyone know for sure why he was drinking the oil nor does anyone know who the man is or where the video was taken.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Internet Reacts

The unusual sight prompted a mix of disbelief, concern and dark humour in the comments. One viewer joked, "His entire digestive system is going to get fried and come out in the morning," while another simply asked, "What kind of guy is this, bro? He's drinking mustard oil." A third person reacted more cautiously, writing, "Man, that's insane! Hope he stays okay after that."

Some commenters compared the quantity with how people normally consume soft drinks. "We give up over a 250 ml cold drink, and bro chugged down 1 litre of oil like it was sherbet," one person wrote. Another said, "I swear I've never seen someone drink a litre of mustard oil in one go. That's next-level weird."