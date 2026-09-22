A shocking viral video from Ahmedabad shows four youths performing a dangerous motorcycle stunt without helmets near Ellisbridge Police Station. The reckless act caught the attention of local authorities on Instagram, prompting an immediate investigation.

A shocking video showing four youths travelling on a single motorcycle in a dangerous manner near Ellisbridge Police Station in Ahmedabad has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over road safety. Three teens are sitting on the motorcycle in the 10-second video, and a fourth is perched on the shoulder of one of the teens. The motorcycle is moving through traffic. The stunt, which was supposedly done without helmets or other safety gear, seems to put the riders and other people on the road in danger. The video, which has been shared on social media sites, has gotten a lot of attention online, and the cops have responded to the dangerous act.

Several news sources say that one person was riding the motorbike and three others were travelling with him. Two people are said to be sitting behind the rider, and a young person can be seen sitting on the shoulders of one of them as the motorbike moves down the road.

Four of them were seen without helmets on. According to the police, the way they were driving could have put them and other drivers and pedestrians on the road in danger.

According to a story in Gujarat News Portal, Gujarat Samachar police officers saw the tape while they were on duty and then looked at it. It was found that the video had been shared on Instagram. Senior police officers told Ellisbridge Police to start an investigation to find the people they think were involved in the stunt.

After that, the police found the suspect and opened a case in connection with what happened. The three arrested accused have been identified as Ashokbhai Rameshbhai Thakor, 36; Alkeshbhai Harishbhai Kanojia, 37; and Mitesh Ketanbhai Zala, 21. All three of them live in Ahmedabad's Ghee-Kanta neighbourhood. Further details about the case and any additional action against those involved are awaited.