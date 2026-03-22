Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis hit back at Mamata Banerjee's 'infiltrator' jibe at PM Modi, stating her comments reflect a fear of losing the upcoming West Bengal polls and that people know who the real saviours of the country are.

Fadnavis dismisses Mamata's remarks as 'fear of losing'

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed remarks made by his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they "reflect her fear of losing the upcoming elections". He added that such comments should not be taken seriously, as people know who genuinely protect the country.

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Addressing reporters here Fadnavis said, "Mamata didi is under pressure. She can see that she is going to lose the elections. People lose wisdom in the face of defeat. If someone speaks like this after that happens, it should not be given much importance. People know who are infiltrators and who the saviours of the country are."

'You are the bigger infiltrator': Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Chief had on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of allegedly using SIR to remove legitimate voters, labelling them as 'infiltrators.' She went on to call him "the biggest infiltrator."

Addressing a gathering at the Eid al-Fitr celebrations here, the TMC chief raised questions over the Prime Minister's visits to foreign nations, claiming that communal disturbances and deletion of genuine voters in the SIR of electoral rolls over speculations of being an infiltrator commence afterwards. "We will not give up our rights to Modiji. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there, that is his choice. I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity. However, when you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything, but when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say you are the bigger infiltrator," she said.

Further in her address, the Chief Minister declared that the Trinamool Congress's primary objective is to oust the BJP from the state and to protect the country from the party's influence. "Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil mein hai, dekhna hai zor kitna baazu-e-qaatil mein hai..May Allah bless you...May India and Bengal prosper...Raise your self so high that before every fate, God Himself asks the servant, tell me, what is your will...We have just one intent - to remove BJP and protect the nation," said Banerjee.

West Bengal Assembly Polls

This comes as West Bengal gears up for its Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4. In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. Like then, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

Fadnavis on Rahul Gandhi's inflation tweet

Meanwhile, commenting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet on the rupee, fuel prices, and inflation, Fadnavis said, "A war is going on in the world. Despite such a war, the Government of India made all preparations to ensure that the lives of common people were not affected. Look at the condition in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they closed offices and went in for 'Work from Home', they closed schools and colleges, there is petrol and gas shortage. Everything is getting exhausted there. But in India, there is no impact on everyday lives. So, I think Rahul Gandhi keeps attempting to defame his own country and spread anarchy. The public distanced themselves from him due to such attempts."

On Saturday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, slammed the Centre, expressing concern over the falling value of the Indian rupee and rising industrial fuel prices amid escalating conflict in West Asia. (ANI)