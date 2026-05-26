Amid farmer protests, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the Centre has fixed onion prices at Rs 15/kg, calling opposition demonstrations 'photo opportunities'. He also addressed fuel hoarding, assuring adequate supply is being maintained.

Centre fixes onion price at Rs 15/kg, says Maha CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated the Centre has fixed the price of onion at Rs 15 per kilogram amid protests by the farmers in the state.

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Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the Chief Minister dismissed the opposition's attack and protests over the price of onions as "photo opportunities," and asserted that the Mahayuti government was sensitive towards farmers. He told reporters that the state government has requested a meeting with the Centre to find a long-term solution to the issue. Fadnavis said, "The Centre has increased the price of onions by Rs 3.5 and has been fixed at Rs 15 per kg. We have also requested a meeting with the central government. The state government is sensitive towards the farmers."

"Some people are playing politics and creating photo opportunities. The price of onions during their tenure was no secret. We will try to find out what long-term solutions can be taken from that meeting. This is a 100 per cent political movement. Those who do not shed tears even after cutting onions are now trying to shed tears," he added.

This comes amid protests by farmers and videos circulating over the internet, with onion growers claiming that they received a lower price for their produce. Speaking to reporters in Nashik, NCP (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar stated, "Farmers were aggressive and also emotional. They had teary eyes when they requested, and stated that some have died by suicide, have medical and school fees to pay."

Fadnavis addresses fuel hoarding

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also addressed the rising demand and hoarding of petrol and diesel, and assured that adequate supply is being maintained as per the requirement. "The demand for petrol and diesel has increased more than normal, yet an adequate supply is being made as per the requirement. It is also being observed that hoarding is taking place somewhere. The supply and home departments will now take action in this regard. In the case of petrol, the demand has increased by 23 per cent more than the average consumption. In the case of diesel, this demand has increased by 52 per cent. In some places, there has been 70 per cent more supply. Therefore, he informed that a decision has been taken to stop hoarding," he said.

This comes amid the rising fuel prices and a global energy crisis due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia conflict. The prices of petrol and diesel have hiked above Rs 7 per litre over the last two weeks. (ANI)