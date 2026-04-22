The Election Commission has denied permission for a rally by CM Mamata Banerjee in her Bhawanipore constituency. Reacting sharply, Banerjee questioned the move, alleged discrimination, and said she would visit the area anyway.

In a significant development ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has denied permission for a proposed rally by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhawanipore, triggering a sharp reaction from the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The decision comes just days before the first phase of polling scheduled for April 23, with Bhawanipore among the constituencies going to vote.

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CM Alleges Discriminatory Treatment

Reacting to the development, Banerjee questioned the ECI's decision, stating that as a sitting Chief Minister, she was denied permission to hold a rally in her own constituency. "How can the EC deny me permission in my own constituency? There are no other rallies scheduled there," Banerjee said, alleging discriminatory treatment.

She further claimed that while permissions were granted swiftly for rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, her request was rejected. "Even you allow the Prime Minister's rally within six hours, but as a Chief Minister, my rally is denied," she said.

Banerjee added that despite the denial, she would still visit the area. "I will go and sit there and have tea," she remarked, referring to her planned at Collin Street under the Bhawanipore constituency.

High-Voltage Contest Ahead

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats.

The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the Congress could not manage to open its account in the seat tally. After a horrendous performance in the last elections, Congress is aiming to turn the contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into a triangular fight.