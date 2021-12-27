Mamata Banerjee 'shocked' over Missionaries of Charity bank accounts being frozen

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said she was shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed'shock' on Monday after learning that bank accounts handled by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity organisation had been stopped on Saturday. Banerjee took to Twitter to express her dismay at learning that the Union Ministry had frozen the bank accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India on Christmas. She went on to say that their 22,000 patients and workers had gone without food and medicine. While the rule of law is supreme, humanitarian efforts must not be jeopardised, she emphasised.

Meanwhile, no reactions have been received from Missionaries of Charity authorities. At this point, there has been no formal confirmation from the centre or the Home Ministry. Following Banerjee's tweet, politicians from other parties expressed their displeasure, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor calling the incident "disgraceful" and "shocking."

The assertion was echoed by CPI(M) leader Surjya Kanta Mishra, who took to Twitter in the afternoon with the hashtag 'shocking news.'