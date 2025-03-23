Lifestyle

Struggling with pimples? Try THESE 5 natural remedies for clear skin!

Image credits: Getty

Pimples

Pimples are a common problem seen in most people. Pimples can occur for many reasons. They are mainly related to hormones. 

Image credits: Getty

Natural ingredients

Natural ingredients in the house are enough to prevent pimples. Let's get acquainted with some of them...
 

Image credits: pexels

1. Egg white

Beat oats and egg white well. Then apply that mixture on the face. This can be tried up to twice a week. 
 

Image credits: Getty

2. Honey

Apply a small amount of honey on the pimple areas and wash it off after 15-20 minutes. Doing this regularly will help to get rid of pimples. 

Image credits: Pixabay

3. Guava leaf

Boil guava leaves in hot water. Then, after cooling that water, washing the face will reduce pimples. 
 

Image credits: Getty

4. Cinnamon

Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder with two teaspoons of honey. Then apply this mixture on the pimple and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then wash it off. 

Image credits: Getty

5. Cucumber

Grind a cucumber in a mixer. Then dip a cotton ball in this cucumber juice and apply it on the pimple. Wash off after 10 to 15 minutes. 

Image credits: Pixabay

