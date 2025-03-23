Struggling with pimples? Try THESE 5 natural remedies for clear skin!

Lifestyle
Pimples are a common problem seen in most people. Pimples can occur for many reasons. They are mainly related to hormones.
Natural ingredients in the house are enough to prevent pimples. Let's get acquainted with some of them...
Beat oats and egg white well. Then apply that mixture on the face. This can be tried up to twice a week.
Apply a small amount of honey on the pimple areas and wash it off after 15-20 minutes. Doing this regularly will help to get rid of pimples.
Boil guava leaves in hot water. Then, after cooling that water, washing the face will reduce pimples.
Mix one teaspoon of cinnamon powder with two teaspoons of honey. Then apply this mixture on the pimple and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Then wash it off.
Grind a cucumber in a mixer. Then dip a cotton ball in this cucumber juice and apply it on the pimple. Wash off after 10 to 15 minutes.
Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid 2025: Girls Henna Art Trends
Eid Fashion: Flared Pant Sets Modern Styles and Trends for 2025
Eid Fashion Multicolored Sharara Designs for Festive Celebrations
Iftar Party Green Net Saree: Latest Designs & Styling Tips